U.S. munitions delivered to Israel

11 Oct. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first U.S. plane carrying a load of munitions for the Israeli armed forces arrived in the country on October 11, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“The first plane, loaded with U.S. munitions, has landed in Israel...The munitions are intended for carrying out significant strikes and preparing for additional scenarios,” the IDF press service said.

It was noted that the plane with advanced ammunition landed at the at the Nevatim Airbase at night.

Earlier, Pentagon said that the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

In addition, U.S. House lawmakers introduced bipartisan bill to appropriate $2 bln for Israel's Iron Dome air-defense system.