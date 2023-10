11 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another 22 families or 59 people moved to the liberated Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 187 families - 661 people. Yesterday, 21 family moved to Fuzuli.