11 Oct. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 1,200 were injured as a result of attacks on Israel, launched by Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS, Israel’s former military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

"At least 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, have been killed, and over 2,700 people have been injured," Times of Israel cited Conricus as saying.

The Israel Defense Forces said that 14 more military personnel were killed in fighting with Hamas since Щсещиук 7, bringing the total number of military deaths to 170.

According to the latest official data, 950 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds.