Ilham Aliyev: Baku grateful to Moscow for its mediation in ties with Yerevan

11 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that Baku perceives the mediation of Moscow with gratitude.

He further noted that if Armenia rejects Russia's mediation, an alternative could be direct negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"About the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we are ready for that. We are ready to continue working on the peace treaty. In case the mediation of the Russian Federation is rejected by the Armenian side, I think that direct negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia may be an alternative. We will analyze any other platforms, taking into account the attitude of these countries, which offer their services, to the truth – not to Azerbaijan, but to the truth and international law," Ilham Aliyev said.

Yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that are certain difficulties in Armenia's relations with Russia.