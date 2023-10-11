157 bln rubles to be allocated for Dzhubga-Sochi road

11 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

It is planned to allocate 157 bln rubles for the construction of the route between Dzhubga and Sochi. According to the Ministry of Transport, the implementation of a large-scale transport project may require 1.5 trln rubles.

Funds from the state budget will be allocated gradually. The first 59 bln rubles to be sent to the company’s account in 2024, 55 bln rubles - in 2025, and the remaining 43 bln rubles - in 2026.

In total, it is planned to spend about 1.5 trln rubles on the implementation of the bold project. According to the government, this is not the final amount and the exact price of the road construction will be known after all the documents are signed.