Russian tourists rush to Chechnya

11 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chechen Republic continues to attract tourists from all over Russia. In the future, all necessary conditions for youth tourism will be created in the republic.

Chechnya continues to arouse interest among Russian tourists: in the H1, the flow of vacationers to the republic increased by 72% compared to last year.

Such indicators are not accidental: the authorities are working to popularize centers of attraction for tourists in the republic, improving their appearance and modernizing infrastructure.

“For the H1 2023, the tourist and excursion flow in the Chechen Republic amounted to 151,800 people. This is 72% more than in the same period last year,”

- Chairman of the regional government Muslim Khuchiev said.