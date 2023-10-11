Mahmoud Abbas to visit Russia, Kremlin informs

11 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The head of the Palestinian National Authority will pay a visit to the Russian Federation. Information on Mahmoud Abbas’ visit was provided by Kremlin representatives.

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov spoke about the visit of PNA head Mahmoud Abbas to Russia. According to him, such a trip is “planned.”

“I can’t give an exact date yet. In will take place in the near future,”

– Yuri Ushakov said.

The visit of the Palestinian politician was previously announced by Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov. The Russian leader's press secretary reported that the preparations for the visit had begun. He assured that the exact date will be announced in advance.