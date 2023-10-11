Gas hub in Türkiye attracts Baku’s attention

11 Oct. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin announced Azerbaijan's interest in a gas hub in Türkiye. According to the head of state, the 1st stage of project provides for the creation of a gas trading platform.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Azerbaijan was interested in a gas hub in Türkiye.

He noted that Moscow does not see any major obstacles for the emergence of the gas hub in Türkiye, since both countries are interested in the project. Putin also expressed confidence that, in addition to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, other states will also show interest.

According to the head of state, at the first stage, an electronic platform for trading gas in Europe will be created. The President said that the European countries that want to buy energy from Russia are interested in the project.