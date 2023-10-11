Ronaldo might be flogged in Iran

11 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo committed a violation in Iran, the punishment for which is flogging. An athlete can be subject to corporal punishment for kissing his female fan.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi Al-Nasr team, now faces punishment of 99 lashes, Iranian media reports.

The footballer committed a violation during a trip to Iran for a match with Persepolis F.C. At a meeting with fans, Ronaldo hugged and kissed a female fan, which is prohibited by Iranian law.

Now the player faces flogging, which, in theory, might be carried out when he returns to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Luckily for Ronaldo, the information about the kiss appeared after the striker left Iran.