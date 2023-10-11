Israel ready to destroy Hamas

11 Oct. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli Embassy in Russia has announced its readiness to eliminate Hamas. According to the department, the liquidation of the organization is the most important goal, as well as the release of the hostages.

Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said that Israel is ready to fight until the Hamas organization is completely eliminated.

He stated that Israel today faces two goals - the complete elimination of the Palestinian movement and the release of all hostages.