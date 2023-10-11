Georgia works out candidate status with each EU country

11 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that Tbilisi is working with each EU country to obtain candidate status. For the moment, Georgia received support from many EU countries.

Georgia is working with every European country to receive support and obtain candidate status for EU membership, the head of the Republic's Foreign Ministry Ilya Darchiashvili said.

He noted that obtaining candidate status after the European Perspective is a common goal. According to the minister, Georgia is supported by many EU countries.

“We have very strong and positive messages from many EU countries that Georgia deserves candidate status, and I am confident that we will receive it,”

- Ilya Darchiashvili said.