Putin supports Erdogan on Palestinian issue

11 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Vladimir Putin supported Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the issue of creating a Palestinian state. He noted that Russia and Türkiye have always supported the implementation of the UN Security Council decisions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the issue of creating an independent Palestinian state.

He noted that both Russia and Türkiye have always supported the implementation of decisions of the UN Security Council.

“I mean, firstly, the creation of an independent Palestinian state. This is the root of all problems,”

- Vladimir Putin said.

According to the head of state, today Muslims around the world consider the Palestinian problem a manifestation of injustice, which resonates in the hearts of all representatives of Islam.