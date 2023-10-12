Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek

12 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan to take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Putin has a busy program in Bishkek. On Thursday, the working day will begin with an official meeting between the Russian President and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov at the Ala-Archa state residence. There they will hold negotiations, after a number of bilateral documents will be signed. The leaders will also make statements to the press.

Later on October 12, Putin will take part in an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Russian military air base in Kant. Also on Thursday, the Russian President is scheduled to hold talks with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev. It is expected that the heads of the two states will discuss issues related to the situation around Karabakh, the peaceful integration of Karabakh Armenians into the legal field of Azerbaijan.

On Friday, Putin will meet with the leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the capital of Kyrgyzstan and will take part in a meeting of the Council of CIS heads of state.