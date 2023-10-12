KOBIA supports Azerbaijan's small and medium-sized businesses

12 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy supports small and medium-sized businesses exporting non-oil products in processing documents and obtaining the necessary certificates for the first time, KOBIA Board Chairman, Orkhan Mammadov said at an event in connection with the World Standards Day.

"I would like to note that two out of 39 projects financed within the framework of three grant competitions relate to this direction," Mammadov said.

In addition, he touched upon the financing of projects in the field of education, science, research and support conducted by KOBIA.