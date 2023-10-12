White House says second aircraft carrier around if Israel needs it

12 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second U.S. aircraft carrier, the Dwight Eisenhower, will be placed in the Mediterranean Sea, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby said at a regular briefing for journalists.

According to Kirby, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean for deterrence purposes, while the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier will be departing on a prescheduled deployment to the European Command area of responsibility in the coming week or so. They will be going initially across the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean, where they will be available if needed, he added.