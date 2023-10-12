Russia catches NATO in invading Armenia

12 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO countries' of attempting to use Armenia to promote their interests in the South Caucasus.

"As for stoking anti-Russian sentiment, this is being done artificially to a decisive degree. We know about the number of non-governmental organizations that have been established in Armenia in recent years, and there were many of them before," Lavrov said.

Speaking after the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek, the diplomat said that these organizations aimed at creating a ground for anti-Russian sentiments and preparing for the promotion of interests of the U.S., as well as the European and NATO countries in that region through Yerevan.