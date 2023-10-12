Senate introduce bill to freeze $6bln in Iranian funds

12 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Senator Tim Scott is calling on Congress to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets that were unlocked as part of a U.S. prisoner swap deal in September.

The funds currently are being held in South Korea and are due to be released to Iran following a prisoner swap with the U.S.

The two-page bill reinstates certain sanctions on Iran and prohibits the "Waiver of Sanctions with Respect to the Transfer of Funds from the Republic of Korea to Qatar," which was transmitted to Congress on September 11.

None of the money has been yet released, according to the Biden administration.