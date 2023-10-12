Egypt rejects idea of opening humanitarian corridors for Gaza refugees

12 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt has rejected any proposals to open humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to one of the sources, the issue of opening safe corridors for refugees wishing to leave the enclave were raised during Cairo's talks on humanitarian aid to Gaza residents with representatives of the U.S. and other countries. However, the Egyptian leadership rejected these proposals.

The news agency said that Egypt has long restricted Gaza residents' access to its territory. Cairo insists that both sides resolve conflicts within their borders, believing that this is the only way for the Palestinians to secure their right to statehood.