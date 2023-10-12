Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv amid escalating Israel-Palestine conflict

12 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel-Aviv this morning as a show of support for the longtime ally following Hamas' attacks on Israel.

Blinken was greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and other officials after departing the plane at the Ben Gurion Airport.

Blinken will meet with senior Israeli officials and "reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms," a statement from his office said.

"The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel. He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself," the statement reads.

Blinken on Friday will also hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the Secretary of State website, Blinken is also scheduled to travel to Jordan before his scheduled departure on October 13.