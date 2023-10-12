Israeli death toll in HAMAS attack continues rising

12 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed since a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas early Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said Thursday.

More than 3,300 Israelis have been injured in the unprecedented assault, with over 350 seriously injured. Nearly 150 people taken hostage by Hamas.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.