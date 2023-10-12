Lavrov: Russia and Turkey should join forces to counteract fake news

12 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia deems it necessary to counteract jointly with Turkey the pernicious effect of bogus stories and provocative fake news in the media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants in a roundtable discussion titled "Russia - Turkey: The Role of Media in Boosting Cooperation"

Lavrov noted that the priority task for the two countries’ media establishments consists of making concerted efforts in the fight against common challenges and threats in the information sphere, as well as working out algorithms for cooperation.

In the current international environment, building and maintaining a favorable informational climate around Moscow’s cooperation with Ankara is in particular demand, Lavrov said.