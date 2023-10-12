Azerbaijan's trust in France equals zero

12 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani delegation to the UN condemned the unfounded claims of France and its attempts to interfere in political processes in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan and the countries of the region are working to strengthen peace and security, and Azerbaijan’s trust in France as an international partner, mediator and permanent member of the UN Security Council equals zero",



the Azerbaijani delegation to the UN said.

The delegation recalled that the UN mission visited the Karabakh economic region twice and found no damage to civilian facilities in Khankendi. It added that the mission also found that the Azerbaijani side was ready to provide medical services.

The delegation emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a sovereign country, interacted with international organizations, including UN institutions on its land.