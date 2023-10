12 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would hold talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He also intends to meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to Turkish World, Scholz named Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt as countries that could play a key role in reducing tensions between Israel and Hamas.

In addition to this, the German Chancellor said that he was in close contact with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to assess the regional agenda.