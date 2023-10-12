President of Azerbaijan arrives in Bishkek

12 Oct. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev flew to the Kyrgyz capital. In Bishkek, he will participate in a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

A guard of honor was lined up at Manas international airport in honor of the head of the Azerbaijani state.

The meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was attended by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, the head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Dzhaparov, as well as other officials.

Meeting between Putin and Aliyev

The day before, the Russian President announced that he would meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek. Later, Aide to the Russian leader, Yuri Ushakov, announced a detailed agenda for the meeting.