Clandestine drug laboratory liquidated in Armenia

12 Oct. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Security forces liquidated a drug laboratory operating in the Kotayk region, the Investigative Committee of Armenia reports about the crime.

The criminal group included three citizens of Armenia and two Russians. All of them have been detained.

As part of the investigation, searches were carried out in several places. As a result, various substances, both narcotic and chemical, were found. Among other things, law enforcement officers found 30 bags of cannabis.

Law enforcement officers are working on establishing those involved in drug trafficking. In addition to this, they are going to find out the source of the prohibited substances.