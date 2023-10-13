Erdoğan: US seeks to prolong conflict in Middle East

13 Oct. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish leader, Washington intends to aggravate the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation by sending military aid to the Jewish state.

"The US is said to have sent a second aircraft carrier to the region [of the conflict]. Where is the USA, and where is the Mediterranean, Israel and Palestine? What are you doing here? Is it right for the United States to go there to add fuel to the fire?"



Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He also stated that Ankara was against the expansion of the conflict to the entire region. He also stated that the Turkish side would intensify efforts to provide humanitarian support to the people of Palestine.