Moscow and Baku discuss oil pipeline expansion

13 Oct. 11:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline may be expanded. This possibility was discussed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and the head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy Parviz Shahbazov yesterday.

The topic of the meeting was the prospects for expanding cooperation between countries in the electric power, oil and gas and nuclear industries.

"The agenda of the negotiations includes the possibility of the Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline expansion for reverse supplies of Russian oil to Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for building technological cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijani companies",



the Russian Government said.

The proposal to reverse oil came from the Russian side. Shakhbazov did not give an answer, the details of the project would be examined.

As Novak explained, up to 4 million tons of Russian oil could flow into Azerbaijan every year. In Azerbaijan, it could be processed and exported to other countries.