UK to provide military support to Israel

13 Oct. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two ships will sail from Britain to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel. The country was attacked by Hamas.

In addition to this, British aircraft will carry out reconnaissance flights over the Jewish state.

Let us remind you that the United States will continue active military support of the Jewish state: US Air Force squadrons will continue to be on duty in the Middle East. There is also the possibility of attracting additional contingent.

Earlier it was reported that the G7 member countries had condemned the radical attack on the Jewish state and expressed support for the citizens of Israel.