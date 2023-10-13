First trial of war criminals begins in Baku

13 Oct. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A preparatory hearing on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan will begin in the Yasamal District Court. Judge of the Baku Military Court Jamal Ramazanov was appointed chairman.

During the court hearing, the personal data of the accused and the 59 victims involved in this case will be clarified.

Let us remind you that Khachatryan was declared an internationally wanted, but was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July of this year.

At the end of December 1991, he was a member of a criminal gang, which massacred 25 Azerbaijani civilians in Meshali village, Khojaly district. In addition to this, 14 people were injured by the bandits, and 358 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against Khachatryan under Articles 103 ("genocide") and 107 ("deportation and forced relocation") of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic. After the arrest, the criminal was taken into custody.