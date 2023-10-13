France bans protests in support of Palestine

13 Oct. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French government has refused to allow its citizens to show support for Palestine due to fears of riots. The head of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, Gérald Dermanin, sent appeals to the governors, banning street demonstrations in populated areas. The letters also state that people who violate the rules should be taken into custody.

It is noted that this applies only to events in support of Palestine. It is not prohibited to organize and hold demonstrations in support of Israel in French cities.

The authorities' ban did not prevent a mass march in honor of Palestine in Lyon. Social media has been flooded with posts showing French citizens walking through the streets with Palestinian flags. At the same time, the police used tear gas against the protesters.

Mass marches in support of Palestine also took place in Nantes and Marseille. All demonstrators were dispersed by the French police.