Iran: a "second front" may be opened against Israel

13 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has not ruled out the possibility that new fronts may open against Israel.

"In the light of the ongoing aggression and war crimes [committed by Israel against the Palestinians], as well as the blockade of Gaza, the possibility of opening other fronts [against the Jewish state] exists",

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

He further called on regional players not to agree with "the arbitrariness that the Jewish state is perpetrating". These included the deprivation of water and electricity, as well as the bombing of residential areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister stressed that Tehran would continue to support members of the Palestinian resistance.