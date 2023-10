13 Oct. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A direct evacuation flight from Israel to the capital of Azerbaijan made it possible for 72 Azerbaijani citizens to return to their homeland.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel and Azerbaijan Airlines took part in the organization of the flight. A plane with Azerbaijanis - citizens of Azerbaijan and Israel - arrived in Baku today.

The evacuation is carried out amid the escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas.