14 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued instructions to deliver the first batch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via Egypt.

Planes carrying Turkish humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip landed Friday in Egypt, neighboring the enclave.

The aid came hours after the Israeli army ordered all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head to the south within 24 hours.