All remaining Russian tourists to return from Israel by October 15

14 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

All remaining Russian citizens currently in Israel on organized tours will return to Russia by October 15, Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Executive Director Maya Lomidze said.

"According to preliminary data, all tourists on organized tours are to return homeland by Sunday, with only a few of them currently remaining there," Lomidze said.

These tourists will be flown home on Saturday and Sunday, she told TASS.

There are less than 100 organized tourists from Russia in Israel now, with many travelers having returned home already after their tours ended. Russian tour operators and travel agencies were recommended to suspend the sale of tours to Israel until the situation in the country cools down, and that Russian citizens refrain from trips there for tourism purposes.