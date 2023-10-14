Putin sees no obstacles to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

14 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sees nothing standing in the way of a peace treaty being signed between Baku and Yerevan following the developments in Karabakh, he said during a press conference, wrapping up his visit to Bishkek.

"I believe that it is quite possible. I simply cannot see any problems that would hamper the signing of a peace treaty now after the Karabakh developments. I just do not see any such problems," Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said only technical issues remain to be worked out concerning the border, its demarcation and delimitation.

"I believe they are technical issues. There are a hundred meters to one side or a kilometer to the other; it does not matter anymore. As long as both sides show goodwill, everything can be done ," the Russian president said.

He noted that the next steps can be taken, as they once agreed, to forge trade and economic ties and sort out infrastructure projects.

Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Putin also said that Russian peacekeepers should formally remain in Karabakh until November 2025, this issue will be decided at the negotiations.

"Formally, our peacekeepers are there until November 2025, and we, of course, in dialogue with partners, will have to determine and decide the issue of what and how we will do in the near future," the Russian president said.

The head of state said that this issue will be decided in the course of negotiations.