Army foils attempt by terrorists from Lebanon to infiltrate Israel

14 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army has foiled an attempt by a ‘terrorist cell’ from Lebanon to infiltrate the country, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said.

The press service added that an IDF UAV targeted the terrorist cell and liquidated a number of the terrorists.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged an attack on Israeli territory.