Türkiye against releasing Palestinians from Gaza Strip

14 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara explained why it is unacceptable to open humanitarian corridors for refugees from the Gaza Strip to Egypt - this will not solve the problem of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but will only aggravate it. Instead, it is necessary to stop hostilities, sit down at the negotiating table and work out the two-state solution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed today that the transfer of the population of the Gaza Strip to Egypt would legalize Israel's ground operation, and this is an unacceptable option.

In this regard, he emphasized that it is necessary to leave the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and protect their safety by cessation of hostilities. Fidan noted that the IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip will in any case lead to a sharp increase in civilian casualties, thus, opening humanitarian corridors to Egypt is not a way out of the situation.

"I repeat once again that we invite Israel to respect international law. We oppose the displacement of Palestinians. We will never condone the policy of expulsion to Egypt,”

- Hakan Fidan said.

According to the Turkish minister, it is necessary to prevent the expansion of hostilities into adjacent territories. He said that Ankara is in constant contact with all regional states.

Hakan Fidan reiterated that the key to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the creation of a Palestinian state, determined by the UN decisions more than 50 years ago. The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that it is impossible to ensure the safety of civilians without a full-fledged peace between Palestinians and Israelis.