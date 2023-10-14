Mountains from Wit festival revived in Ingushetia

14 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, thanks to Rosmolodezh, the intellectual and play festival Mountains from Wit has been revived. Teams will compete three days, demonstrating their knowledge and analytical skills.

On the territory of the Armkhi resort, in the mountains of Ingushetia, after a six-year break, the all-Russian festival of intellectual sports, Mountains from Wit (Gory ot Uma), has been revived. According to the Ingush Ministry of Youth, teams from 10 constituent entities of the Russian Federation are participating in the festival.

In total, about 100 intellectuals compete for the Mountains from Wit prizes. According to Minister Adam Malsagov, they will have to demonstrate their talents in logic and encyclopedic knowledge. All games are exclusively for teams.

The festival will last three days, its results will be announced on Monday. According to Malsagov, the goal of the Mountains from Wit is to promote the values of education and logical thinking, and to develop among intellectuals the team skills and ability to interact with each other.

A grant from Rosmolodezh helped to revive the festival.