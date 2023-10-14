Armenia to receive 35 mln euros from Red Cross

14 Oct. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian government reported on the first income from the voluntary migration of Armenians from Azerbaijan: the Red Cross will transfer 35 mln euros to Yerevan to support them. Another 35 mln euros will go to the disposal of Nikol Pashinyan’s regime through unspecified other means.

Nikol Pashinyan’s deputy Tigran Khachatryan reported today that the Red Cross International Committee has collected 35 mln euros for Armenia. Thus, Yerevan will be able to finance humanitarian assistance to Armenians who voluntarily left Azerbaijan.

Khachatryan clarified that the Red Cross received the money from “international partners,” without specifying a specific list of sponsors.

Pashinyan’s deputy added that this is not all the sum that Yerevan will soon have at its disposal to work with voluntary migrants. According to him, another 35 mln euros will come “in other ways.” The official did not specify the ways, adding only that the funds would be received through the offices of foreign NGOs.