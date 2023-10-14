Georgia to spend less than million dollars on Anaklia port

14 Oct. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Next year, the Georgian government will switch to a saving mode for the construction of the Anaklia port - only $0,9 mln will be allocated for the project. In 2024, a commercial enterprise will be determined, which will bear the main costs of implementing this multi-year project.

Georgia intends to save as much as possible on the long-term construction project of the deep-water port of Anaklia. According to current data of the Georgian state budget, only $0,9 mln will be spent on its implementation next year. Moreover, this money is planned to be used only for the monitoring contracts with private investors and facilitating the project development.

This year, the Georgian authorities were preparing for the construction of the port; $7.5 mln were spent on the project.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Anaklia port project, which Georgia urgently needs for the development of international cargo infrastructure, is in the deadlock. The previous investor violated the terms of the contract, and the Georgian government does not have enough funds to independently build the port.