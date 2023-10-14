Number of Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas announced

14 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the eve of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv announced information about Israeli soldiers killed and captured during the 7-day war.

Today, the Israeli army published data on casualties during the first week of fighting against Hamas, counting both soldiers and officers killed and captured by the Palestinian group.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari firstly announced the number of killed military personnel - it amounted to 279 soldiers and officers.

As for prisoners, at least 126 Israeli military servicemen are currently being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

The military-political leadership of Israel is currently preparing to launch a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the purpose of which is to eliminate the Hamas group, including the arrest or liquidation of its leaders. According to the press service of the Israeli army, all preparations have already been completed.