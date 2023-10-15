Turkish BOTAŞ refutes fake news about debt to Gazprom

15 Oct. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, Turkish oil and gas state company BOTAŞ issued a refutation of fake reports from some Turkish media about the company's large debt to Gazprom for allegedly underpaid gas supplies.

The company explained that BOTAŞ had to issue a refutation because the media publishing fakes creates a false impression among Turkish citizens about the nature of energy cooperation between Ankara and Moscow.

BOTAŞ emphasized that it did not have a $27.5 billion debt to Gazprom and was not engaged in any negotiations with the Russian corporation on debt restructuring. The company called this information baseless slander.