Israel opens humanitarian corridor for Gaza residents

15 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel had opened a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the corridor opened at 10:00 local time (which coincides with Moscow time) and will close at 13:00. It is open to allow civilians to move into the southern parts of Gaza.

The IDF said it would not fire at the Gaza Strip's main highway Salah al-Din.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that Israel's ground operation in Gaza has been postponed due to rainfall.