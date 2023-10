15 Oct. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Terter district, the press service of the Head of state reports.

He took part in the opening of a recreation park in Sugovushan village in the Terter district.

In addition to this, Aliyev participated in the commissioning of the Sugovushan reservoir. It was opened after renovation work.

Next, the President raised the country’s national flag in the city of Agdere. He also hoisted the flag of Azerbaijan on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir.