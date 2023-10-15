Central Asia choose Azerbaijan as tourist destination

15 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since January this year, Azerbaijan has received 95.8 thousand tourists from Central Asian countries, which is almost 30% more than last year, the State Agency of Azerbaijan reports.

The biggest number of tourist has Kazakhstan: 42.1 thousand people have arrived in Azerbaijan. Next come Uzbekistan (with almost 28 thousand people), Turkmenistan (18.5 thousand), Kyrgyzstan (3.8 thousand), Tajikistan (3.4 thousand).

It should be added that over 9 months of 2023, more than 1.5 million tourists came to Azerbaijan, which is 32% more than in 2022.