Ilham Aliyev raises national flag of Azerbaijan in Khankendi

16 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of Azerbaijan and made a speech in the city of Khankendi.

The head of state has visited the Karkijahan settlement. Later, he traveled to the village of Malibeyli in the Shusha district, Khojaly and Asgaran.

In Khojaly and Asgaran Ilham Aliyev has also raised the national flag of Azerbaijan. The head of state also toured the Asgaran foretress and its surroundings.

Later, the President of Azerbaijan has raised the national flag in the town of Khojavand.