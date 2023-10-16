Netanyahu vows to 'destroy' Hamas

16 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "demolish Hamas" as his troops prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in pursuit of Hamas militants.

The Israeli Prime Minister has asked if his troops are “ready for the next stage” and pledged to “destroy Hamas”.

“They (the troops) know that the entire nation is behind them. They understand the scope of the mission. They are ready to take action at any time in order to defeat the bloodthirsty monsters who have risen against us to destroy us," he said.

Netanyahu’s office released footage showing ministers in Tel Aviv giving a minute’s silence in tribute to the Israelis killed after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.