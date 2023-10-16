Azerbaijan launches construction of 5* hotel in Issyk-Kul

16 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has launched the construction of a five-star hotel at Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan, Presidential Affairs Manager of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has experienced a notable increase in construction activities over the past two years, including the development of recreational areas, cottages, and five-star hotels.

The hotel will be located in the village of Kara-Oy on a 17-hectare plot of land that Kyrgyzstan has leased to Azerbaijan on a long-term basis. Out of this, 12 hectares are allocated for the construction of the building, while 4 hectares will be designated as a park, and an additional 1 hectare will be developed as a beach area on Issyk-Kul’s shore.

Azerbaijan has committed to completing the hotel within 3 years.