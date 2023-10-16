Tokayev to pay business visit to China

16 Oct. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China on October 17-18.

During the visit, Tokayev will hold negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qian and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

In addition, the Kazakh leader will take part in the III High-Level Forum "One Belt, One Road".

A number of meetings with heads of large Chinese companies are also planned.

The Belt and Road International Forum is an intergovernmental organisation with 60 member countries. It acts as a think tank for transport policy and organises the Annual Summit of transport ministers. This year, several foreign leaders are expected to attend, including the Serbian and Argentine Presidents. Russian President Vladimir Putin also plans to take part in an upcoming two-day international forum in Beijing.