Tel Aviv announces its goals in Gaza

16 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel defined the strategic goals of massive ground operation in Gaza.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, a document has been circulating among the Israeli war cabinet laying out four aims:

toppling the Hamas government and destroying its military capabilities,

removing the terror threat from the Gaza Strip on Israel,

maximum effort to solve the hostage issue,

defending Israel’s borders and its civilians.

The first meeting of the Israeli emergency government was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 15. The emergency government was formed with an opposition party after Tel Aviv declared a state of war.

Hamas attack on Israel

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people have been killed and wounded since the fighting erupted. Nearly 200 hostages are being held by Hamas.